Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Jan. 25-31 Published 12:24 am Thursday, February 2, 2023

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Jan. 25 to Jan. 31:

Jan. 25

Franklin Lopez, 32, was arrested for driving while intoxicated 2 nd Offense in the 3200 block of Texas 73 westbound.

Offense in the 3200 block of Texas 73 westbound. Lisa Miller, 50, was arrested for assault by threat in the 6200 block of Warren Street.

Trenton Parker, 18, was arrested for evading arrest / detention using a vehicle or watercraft in the 3500 block of Normandy.

Vanessa Lopez, 43, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6700 block of 32 nd Street.

Street. Criminal mischief was reported in the 5700 block of Carolina.

A theft was reported in the 6100 block of Coolidge.

Jan. 26

A theft was reported in the 4700 block of Clermont.

Theft of trash can was reported in the 6800 block of 25 th Street.

Street. Aggravated assault was reported in the 3200 block of Cherry.

Jan. 27

Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 6100 block of Taylor.

Jan. 28

No incidents on this day.

Jan. 29

Rubina Salgado, 31, was arrested for driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.

An information report was taken at the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.

A theft was reported in the 6000 block of 39 th Street.

Street. An information report was taken at the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Jan. 30

Aizik Loya, 20, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4800 block of Texas 73 South.

Aaron Mitchell, 20, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4800 block of Texas 73 South.

Jan. 31