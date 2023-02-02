Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Jan. 25-31
Published 12:24 am Thursday, February 2, 2023
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Jan. 25 to Jan. 31:
Jan. 25
- Franklin Lopez, 32, was arrested for driving while intoxicated 2nd Offense in the 3200 block of Texas 73 westbound.
- Lisa Miller, 50, was arrested for assault by threat in the 6200 block of Warren Street.
- Trenton Parker, 18, was arrested for evading arrest / detention using a vehicle or watercraft in the 3500 block of Normandy.
- Vanessa Lopez, 43, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6700 block of 32nd Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 5700 block of Carolina.
- A theft was reported in the 6100 block of Coolidge.
Jan. 26
- A theft was reported in the 4700 block of Clermont.
- Theft of trash can was reported in the 6800 block of 25th Street.
- Aggravated assault was reported in the 3200 block of Cherry.
Jan. 27
- Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 6100 block of Taylor.
Jan. 28
- No incidents on this day.
Jan. 29
- Rubina Salgado, 31, was arrested for driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.
- An information report was taken at the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.
- A theft was reported in the 6000 block of 39th Street.
- An information report was taken at the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
Jan. 30
- Aizik Loya, 20, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4800 block of Texas 73 South.
- Aaron Mitchell, 20, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4800 block of Texas 73 South.
Jan. 31
- John Pruitt, 42, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4700 block of Main.
- Phi Nguyen, 46, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4200 block of Main.
- David Franks, 47, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6000 block of 39th Street.
- A theft was reported in the 5900 block of 39th Street.
- Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 5200 block of Green.
- A theft was reported in the 4900 block of Twin City Highway.