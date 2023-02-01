Man arrested near school indicted in federal court Published 6:56 pm Wednesday, February 1, 2023

A New York man arrested Sunday in Beaumont was indicted Wednesday on federal firearms violations.

Ahmed Abdalla Allam, 26, appeared in federal court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Zack Hawthorn and was ordered to be held pending a detention hearing.

Allam has been in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility since his arrest at 9 p.m. After stopping him on a traffic violation in the 700 block of Archie Street, police reportedly found a multi-caliber rifle, a 30-round magazine and 150 rounds of ammunition. He was within 1,000 feet of St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School.

“The community of St. Anthony’s, including parents, teachers, and administrators, are to be commended for remaining vigilant and reporting their suspicions,” said U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston. “If you see something suspicious – say something. You may save a life.”

Officials were first made aware of Allam through numerous calls regarding a suspicious vehicle near St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School and Temple Emanuel, according to information from the Beaumont Police Department. Callers reported that a black Toyota Rav 4 with New York license plates would park near the two facilities for hours and, at times, days. The man was said to be confrontational when asked to leave.

The traffic stop leading to Allam’s arrest occurred after police saw a matching vehicle with New York plates.

Multiple agencies assisted in the arrest, including the Port Arthur Fire Department.

PAFD’s bomb dog and her handler, Captain and Deputy Fire Marshal Antonio Mitchell, were called to the scene.

Avispa, a 7-year-old Belgian Malinois, is the only bomb dog east of Baytown and south of Tyler.

Ammunition is among the more than 2,000 odors she can detect.

Joining PAFD and BPD was the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the FBI; and the Montgomery County Fire Marshal.

If convicted, Allam faces up to five years in federal prison.