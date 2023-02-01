BOB WEST CHIP SHOTS — Chris Stroud, Andrew Landry eye this week’s AT&T Pro Am; Babe Zaharias action heats up Published 12:04 am Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Chris Stroud and Andrew Landry are both set to play in this week’s AT&T Pro Am at Pebble Beach. It will be Stroud’s first start of 2023 and his first tournament since he finished T5 in last November’s RSM Classic.

Stroud, you may remember, was in the same pairing with actor Bill Murray in last year’s AT&T and was serenaded by Murray on his 40th birthday. The PNG ex turns 41 on Friday . . .

In the Super Saturday Senior 2 ball at Babe Zaharias, the team of Cap Hollier, Don MacNeil, Larry Foster and Bob West won the front with plus 2. Plus 3 won the back for James Cady, Kenny Robbins, Rick Pritchett and Lonnie Mosely.

Closest to the pin winners were James Shipley (No. 1, No. 12) and MacNeil (No. 2) . . .

The Friday Seniors at Zaharias was played in a par 4 game because of wet conditions. Winning the front with minus 7 was the team of James Vercher, Art Turner and Cap Hollier. Minus 7 also won the back for the trio of Tommy Bellows, Tony Trevino and Dan Flood.

Closest to the pin winners were Earl Richard (No. 2) and Joe Gongora (No. 7, No. 12).

