Amber Alert issued for two Southeast Texas children

Published 5:24 pm Wednesday, February 1, 2023

By PA News

Aliyah Langford and Aiden Langford

An Amber Alert has been issued for two Southeast Texas children.

Aaron Langford and Tiffany Weaver

According to a notification sent just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, police are searching for 4-month-old Aiden Langford and 1-year-old Aliyah Langford.

The children, who were abducted in Silsbee, are believed to be in the possession of 31-year-old Tiffany Weaver and 29-year-old Aaron Langford.

Police are searching for a white 2005 Chrysler van with the license plate BP9V603.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1.

