Taylor Getwood shares thanks after crowned King for Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Published 12:42 am Tuesday, January 31, 2023

By Monique Batson

Taylor Getwood on Saturday was crowned Mister HBCU. (Courtesy photo)
Taylor Getwood is seen at the HBCU Kings Leadership Conference and Competition.

The “Prince of Port Arthur” now has another title to his name — King of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Taylor Getwood was crowned Saturday during the Mister HBCU Kings Leadership Conference and Competition.

Held in Missouri, he joined 22 other “kings” from a wide range of HBCUs across the country.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

“I am feeling so blessed, so grateful,” he said. “Just so elated. It’s still mind boggling that this little boy from Port Arthur, Texas, is now the king of all 187 HBUs, including the Virgin Islands. God is so good.”

Getwood was granted the opportunity to compete after being crowned Mister Texas Southern University last year.

“It was a much-needed experience,” he said. “It was more than a competition. It was a conference. I got to learn so much from so many others.”

Twenty-two kings joined the preliminary round Thursday, from which 11 were selected to compete in the final round Saturday.

“I was in the top 11 and ultimately went on to be crowned the 19th Mister HBCU,” he said. “It was a blessing. It was much needed and it was something I will always remember.”

According to the organization, the Mister HBCU Kings’ Leadership conference serves to “support, honor and strengthen” men serving as HBCU kings. Competitors are judged in four categories: oratory, talent, image and manner.

Getwood also serves as a trustee for the Port Arthur Independent School District.

More News

BRIGHT FUTURES — Taking 7 advanced placement classes as a senior demonstrates Karim Shaaban’s drive

Port Arthur radio station owner hopes to inspire youth through murals done by local artist

Groves man indicted; child allegedly beaten, injuries seen at school

Murder, assault and evading arrest lowlight recent Jefferson County indictments

Print Article