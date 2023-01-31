Taylor Getwood shares thanks after crowned King for Historically Black Colleges and Universities Published 12:42 am Tuesday, January 31, 2023

The “Prince of Port Arthur” now has another title to his name — King of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Taylor Getwood was crowned Saturday during the Mister HBCU Kings Leadership Conference and Competition.

Held in Missouri, he joined 22 other “kings” from a wide range of HBCUs across the country.

“I am feeling so blessed, so grateful,” he said. “Just so elated. It’s still mind boggling that this little boy from Port Arthur, Texas, is now the king of all 187 HBUs, including the Virgin Islands. God is so good.”

Getwood was granted the opportunity to compete after being crowned Mister Texas Southern University last year.

“It was a much-needed experience,” he said. “It was more than a competition. It was a conference. I got to learn so much from so many others.”

Twenty-two kings joined the preliminary round Thursday, from which 11 were selected to compete in the final round Saturday.

“I was in the top 11 and ultimately went on to be crowned the 19th Mister HBCU,” he said. “It was a blessing. It was much needed and it was something I will always remember.”

According to the organization, the Mister HBCU Kings’ Leadership conference serves to “support, honor and strengthen” men serving as HBCU kings. Competitors are judged in four categories: oratory, talent, image and manner.

Getwood also serves as a trustee for the Port Arthur Independent School District.