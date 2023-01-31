Murder, assault and evading arrest lowlight recent Jefferson County indictments
Published 12:44 am Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Murder, assault and evading arrest were the top indictments handed down last week by a Jefferson County grand jury.
- John Christopher Adcock, 41, of Nederland was indicted for robbery for an incident that occurred April 23.
- Felepe E. Arroyo, 34, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 21.
- Esteban Avalos Jr., 24, of Beaumont was indicted for delivery of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 28.
- Donald R. Carrier Jr., 44, of Beaumont was indicted for robbery for an incident that occurred Dec. 3.
- Amy Carter, 39, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred July 20.
- Donte R. Burton, 43, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred June 12.
- Kaitlyn Ann Chance, 27, of Vidor was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Jan. 30.
- Dwayne Joseph Dempster, 23, of Des Allemands, Louisiana was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Dec.7.
- Tracey B. Davis, 53, of Silsbee was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Sept. 5.
- Orlando Montez Durgan, 42, of Port Neches was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Nov. 29.
- Keith M. Garrett, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 10.
- Keith M. Garrett, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for tampering with physical evidence for an incident that occurred Aug. 20.
- Steven Christopher Gerard, 36, transient of Beaumont, was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Nov. 28.
- Claude Gloude, 49, transient, was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Oct. 23.
- Seaver Kardell Gordon, 36, of Port Arthur was indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Aug. 19.
- Demarco Guillory, 23, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of marijuana for an incident that occurred Feb. 20.
- Mohamed Adel Jebokji, 29, of Groves was indicted for injury to a child for an incident that occurred May 9, 2021.
- Bryon Keith Johnson, 23, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of marijuana for an incident that occurred March 15.
- James Wilford Martin, 42, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred June 6.
- Eugene Isidoro Martinez, 45, of Port Arthur was indicted for retaliation for an incident that occurred Nov. 15.
- Eugene Isidoro Martinez, 45, of Port Arthur was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred Nov. 15.
- Andrew Louis Michael Jr., 29, of Houston was indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Oct. 31.
- Ora Mitchell Jr., 65, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl and heroin, for an incident that occurred April 29.
- Isaiah Fuentes, 51, transient of Beaumont, was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred June 25.
- Jaime Parada-Gonzales, 41, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Nov. 22.
- Khyler Nonette, 19, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Dec. 11.
- Ikeyia Javea Roberts, 32, of Beaumont was indicted for improper relationship between educator/student for an incident that occurred Dec. 5.
- Brandon Antonio Rodriguez, 19, of Port Neches was indicted for sexual assault of a child for an incident that occurred May 31.
- Kharin Lee White, 16, of Port Arthur was indicted for murder for an incident that occurred Sept. 10.
An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.