Murder, assault and evading arrest lowlight recent Jefferson County indictments Published 12:44 am Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Murder, assault and evading arrest were the top indictments handed down last week by a Jefferson County grand jury.

John Christopher Adcock, 41, of Nederland was indicted for robbery for an incident that occurred April 23.

Felepe E. Arroyo, 34, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 21.

Esteban Avalos Jr., 24, of Beaumont was indicted for delivery of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 28.

Donald R. Carrier Jr., 44, of Beaumont was indicted for robbery for an incident that occurred Dec. 3.

Amy Carter, 39, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred July 20.

Donte R. Burton, 43, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred June 12.

Kaitlyn Ann Chance, 27, of Vidor was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Jan. 30.

Dwayne Joseph Dempster, 23, of Des Allemands, Louisiana was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Dec.7.

Tracey B. Davis, 53, of Silsbee was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Sept. 5.

Orlando Montez Durgan, 42, of Port Neches was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Nov. 29.

Keith M. Garrett, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 10.

Keith M. Garrett, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for tampering with physical evidence for an incident that occurred Aug. 20.

Steven Christopher Gerard, 36, transient of Beaumont, was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Nov. 28.

Claude Gloude, 49, transient, was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Oct. 23.

Seaver Kardell Gordon, 36, of Port Arthur was indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Aug. 19.

Demarco Guillory, 23, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of marijuana for an incident that occurred Feb. 20.

Mohamed Adel Jebokji, 29, of Groves was indicted for injury to a child for an incident that occurred May 9, 2021.

Bryon Keith Johnson, 23, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of marijuana for an incident that occurred March 15.

James Wilford Martin, 42, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred June 6.

Eugene Isidoro Martinez, 45, of Port Arthur was indicted for retaliation for an incident that occurred Nov. 15.

Eugene Isidoro Martinez, 45, of Port Arthur was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred Nov. 15.

Andrew Louis Michael Jr., 29, of Houston was indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Oct. 31.

Ora Mitchell Jr., 65, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl and heroin, for an incident that occurred April 29.

Isaiah Fuentes, 51, transient of Beaumont, was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred June 25.

Jaime Parada-Gonzales, 41, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Nov. 22.

Khyler Nonette, 19, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Dec. 11.

Ikeyia Javea Roberts, 32, of Beaumont was indicted for improper relationship between educator/student for an incident that occurred Dec. 5.

Brandon Antonio Rodriguez, 19, of Port Neches was indicted for sexual assault of a child for an incident that occurred May 31.

Kharin Lee White, 16, of Port Arthur was indicted for murder for an incident that occurred Sept. 10.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.