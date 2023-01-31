Maureen Claire Lindell Published 3:38 pm Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Dr. Maureen Eddy Lindell, 83, of Port Arthur, Texas, passed away on December 24, 2022, at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont, Texas.

Maureen was known for her generous nature. She was born in Rutland, VT, on February 26, 1939, she was the daughter of Harold and Gertrude Eddy (Sabourin). Her father ran the Eddy Oil Company.

She grew-up in Rutland with her brothers Alan & Keith and her sister Gail. In her early life she suffered a car accident and lost a year of school while she learned to walk again.

Education was very important to her. After receiving her BS of Education from the College of St. Joseph in Rutland, Vermont, she continued at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, earning her MS of Education and a Doctorate of Philosophy in Special Education.

She was a leader in her field in promoting Inclusion in Special Education in Vermont and brought that concept with her to Port Arthur.

She brought her caring for all children to Wheatley School of Early Childhood Development where she was the Doctor in charge of the Head Start (Pre K) Program and later led PAISD’s entire program.

As Director of Special Education for the district she was in charge of in-service education for the district as well.

She helped design the new special education building of Wheatley in the Lake View area. She was diligent in ensuring that all required programs and concepts met the state and national standards/rules.

This resulted in the school being heralded as ‘the state of the art’ in special education in the area. Many educators from the state visited to learn about inclusion and how it was applied in the field.

While at UNL she met the love of her life, John Eric Lindell.

They were married in 1973 and moved to Texas in 1979. After 45 years of marriage and 39 years in the Golden Triangle together, in 2018 John preceded her to the afterlife.

She is survived by her son, Marc Lindell, and his wife Mary of Houston Texas; daughter Lisa Louise Harre and her husband Kevin; grandchildren, Bethany Ethan, and Sarah Lindell, Brielle, and Trace Harre; her brother, Keith Eddy

Maureen was involved in many associations, both honorary and professional. She held many leadership positions. With John she practiced her faith in Christ at ‘The Temple’ Christian church in Port Arthur.

As members of The Sovereign Military Order of the Temple of Jerusalem (SMOTJ) she traveled the world as his Lady. She was: president of the Naval Reserve Association’s ‘Anchors’ service unit, on the board of Port Arthur’s Community Retirement Center, member of; The Eastern Star Masonic Organization, Sertoma, Lions club, and several other service groups where she participated in providing scholarships to Port Arthur’s youth.

She was a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma, an honorary sisterhood of key women teachers where she served faithfully for over twenty-five years in various roles as officer, and presenting in-services at regional and state conferences.

She retired but couldn’t stop so she and Anna Maria Cantu co-taught PreK through 8th grade classes in Language Arts, math, social studies for ten additional years for PAISD on the camp of St. Catherine Catholic, teaching students.

She loved dressing up, eating out and driving her Mercedes-Benz. She was a strong woman and advocate for children and our youth.