2nd assailant sentenced to decades in jail following killing of Port Arthur man Published 2:12 pm Tuesday, January 31, 2023

The last of two homicide suspects has been sentenced to prison two years after the shooting death of a Port Arthur man.

On Jan. 25, Jeremy Roy was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty in the shooting of Jose Riojas, according to information from the Port Arthur Police Department.

A second man, Larnell Mosely, was sentenced in November of 2022 to 60 years after being convicted of murder.

Riojas, who was 35 at the time of his death, was fatally shot Jan. 22, 2020, at his home in the 4500 block of Sunken Court.

Authorities said Riojas opened the door after two men knocked. Mosely then raised a gun and fired, according to court records.

Surveillance video showed a Lincoln Navigator passing by the residence. Witnesses placed the same vehicle at the house at the time of the shooting.

Mosley and Roy were arrested 24 hours later, and both indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury in March of 2020.

Riojas was a supervisor for a chemical plant and father of three.