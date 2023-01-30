Willie Faye “Pee Wee” Barnes Hanchett Published 10:24 am Monday, January 30, 2023

June 3, 1940 – January 20, 2023

Willie Faye “Pee Wee” Barnes Hanchett was born on June 3, 1940 in Jasper, Texas to the union of Willie S. and Katherine Faye Barnes. She left this life on Friday, January 20, 2023.

Willie Faye was raised by her aunt and uncle, Lee “Preacher Man” and Zelma “Kido” Baylor in Port Arthur, TX. She attended public school at Port Arthur Independent School District where she graduated from Abraham Lincoln High

School in 1958 and was a member of the Lincoln Hugh Bumble Bees marching band where served as a high stepping majorette. She attended Lamar State College and received an associate degree in secretary studies.

She accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior as a child and attend Old St. John Baptist Church, New St. John Baptist Church and Solid Rock Baptist Church in Port Arthur, TX. When she moved to Houston, TX she became a faithful member of New Light Church in June 1990 and she served in several ministries.

Willie Faye gained employment with Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) in August 1987 alongside her daughter Karen and Jocelyn would later join them. Willie Faye retired from the HCSO in August 2004. She would later work at J C Penny’s and New Light Christian Center-Day Care until 2015.

Willie Faye married Rufus A. Johnson Jr., in June 1960 and to this union Karen A. Johnson was born. She married Leron Hanchett in 1964 and to this union Kevin A. and Jocelyn E. Hanchett were born. She later married John Pickney in 2010 and they divorced in 2012.

She and her family enjoyed fishing and crabbing on Pleasure Island and other Gulf Coast areas. It is no wonder fishing became one of her favorite hobbies in addition to playing cards. However, there was no greater love that the love that she had for Jesus, her family and friends. She served Jesus faithfully to the very end of her life and enjoyed the company of family and friends. Willie Faye was proceed in death by her father and mother, Willie S. and Katherine

Barnes, brothers, Bobby Barnes, Charles Barnes, Edeska “Jackie” Barnes and Gene “Moo” Barnes,; sisters, Zelma Lee Barnes Kennedy, Kathryn Faye Barnes Morrow and Galatha Barnes LaPointe; grandmother, Arvetta Barnes and son, Kevin A. Hanchett.

She is survived by her daughters, Karen A. Jacobs (Lincoln) of Missouri City, TX and Jocelyn E. Hatch-Bernard (Bryon) of Port Arthur TX, grandson, Troy L. Hatch, II of Houston, TX, granddaughter, Kayla Hanchett of Houston, TX and sister-n-laws, LaNell Barnes (Charles) of Los Angeles CA, and Jessie Faye Barnes (Edeska) of Jasper, TX.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 31, 2023, Viewing: 10:00am, Service: 11:00am at New Light Church, 14415 Fondren Rd. Houston, Texas 77489. Senior Pastor Pastor Laura Mitchell, Officiating