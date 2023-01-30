Port Arthur Police reviewing surveillance video following Walgreens parking lot robbery Published 5:13 pm Monday, January 30, 2023

Police in Port Arthur plan to review video from a local business to aid in solving a robbery.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said the victim was sitting in a car in the Walgreens parking lot when two people approached and robbed him.

The crime took place at 9:18 p.m. Saturday at the location FM 365 and 9th Avenue.

Police are not releasing details of how the robbery occurred but are going to pull video from the store in order to get more information on the crime.

The victim was robbed of cash.

As of Monday afternoon no arrests had been made, but police have leads, Duriso said.

A person at the store called police Saturday night.

The suspects are described as 5-feet, 7-inches to 5-feet, 8-inches and stocky build wearing a hoodie and the other was wearing a checkered jacket. No other descriptive information is available.

The suspects fled in different directions, one on foot and the other in a dark-colored vehicle, Duriso said.

Anyone with information about this crime can call Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS or provide a tip by downloading the P3 Tips app on a smart phone.

Tips are anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

Callers can also reach out to the Port Arthur Police Department at 409-983-8600.