1 killed after Dodge Ram rolls over near Rose City Published 10:05 am Monday, January 30, 2023

ROSE CITY — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on Interstate Highway 10 service road, .20 miles west of Rose City.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday, a 2010 Dodge Ram was traveling westbound, left the roadway, overcorrected and struck a sign.

The impact caused the Dodge to roll over.

The driver, Daniel Chavez Reyes, 38, of Houston, was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital, where authorities said he succumbed to his injuries and was later pronounced deceased by hospital staff.

“This is an ongoing investigation, and there is no additional information available for release at this time,” according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.