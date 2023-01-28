Nederland man allegedly ate pizza, tried to skip tab then threatened manager Published 12:22 am Saturday, January 28, 2023

A Nederland man who reportedly walked out of a restaurant without paying his tab then threatened the manager when confronted about it was indicted earlier this week for robbery.

Police contend John Christopher Adcock, 41, ate a pizza at Mellow Mushroom in Beaumont on April 23 then walked out without paying. The store manager told Beaumont police he followed the man as he attempted to leave at which time Adcock allegedly threated to assault him.

The manager was unsure if Adcock had a weapon or would injure him, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Adcock was arrested on a charge of robbery with bond set at $20,000. He was still in the county jail as of Friday.