National Weather Service outlines excessive rainfall Sunday morning for SETX, beyond Published 8:18 am Saturday, January 28, 2023

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to spread across the area beginning early Sunday morning as an area of low pressure moves into the area, according to the National Weather Service.

The Slight Risk (2 out of 4) of excessive rainfall has been expanded northward slightly on a line from south Tyler County, northeastward to I-49. Areas now included are: Beauregard and Rapides Parishes, portions of Vernon Parish (including Fort Polk), and much of Jasper & Newton Counties.

There is a Slight Risk (2 out of 4) of excessive rainfall across most of southwest Louisiana and lower southeast Texas.

Rainfall totals across the area are expected to be between 1 and 3 inches, but locally higher amounts will be possible, and this could result in minor flooding of urban and poor drainage areas.

There is a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) of severe weather across the entire area, with isolated hail and damaging winds possible, along with a few isolated weak tornadoes.