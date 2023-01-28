POLICE: Methamphetamine, marijuana, $4.9K and 1 handguns confiscated; arrested made

Published 11:42 am Saturday, January 28, 2023

By PA News

Adrian Dwayne Elam

On Friday at 6 a.m., Beaumont Narcotics Investigators executed a search warrant in the 700 block of E Lucas.

The search warrant was obtained after a lengthy investigation concerning narcotics distribution from the residence.

(Courtesy of the Beaumont Police Department)

Beaumont SWAT executed the search warrant, and the subsequent search of the residence yielded more than 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, more than $4,900 and two handguns (one of which was reported stolen).

Adrian Dwayne Elam, a 35-year-old Beaumont man, was arrested and taken to Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

He was booked in for possession of a controlled substance.

Elam is a convicted felon and was also charged with felon in possession of a firearm.

Also assisting were Beaumont SSD, SAU, K-9, DEA, ATF and Jefferson County S.O.

