Port Arthur woman sentenced to 45 years for boyfriend’s killing Published 2:19 pm Friday, January 27, 2023

A Port Arthur woman has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for the stabbing death of her boyfriend.

A jury in Judge John Stevens’ courtroom found Amesty Smith, 26, guilty Thursday of the 2019 killing of Gerald Taylor, 24. Sentencing was handed down Friday.

Smith was originally set for trial in December but did not show up, according to information from the court. The failure to appear led to bond forfeiture. A warrant for her arrest was penned on which she was arrested.

Homicide investigation

The Port Arthur Police Department was called to Pebble Creek apartments in October 2019 and found Taylor dead with a stab wound to the left part of his chest, according to the probable cause affidavit for Smith’s arrest.

The document says a witness woke to Smith and Taylor having an intense argument at approximately 6 a.m. Oct 12. By 6:40 a.m. the couple left the apartment and Taylor was in seemingly good health.

Security video showed Smith’s vehicle at different stops inside the complex and at one time a view of Taylor’s leg is seen hanging out of the trunk. During the interview with police, Smith reportedly said she and Taylor left the apartment together then got into an argument and he assaulted her in the vehicle.

She said he got out of the vehicle while still in the complex, though video showed he exited the vehicle near the front gate where his body was found.

Another witness reportedly overheard Smith make a phone call and ask if she could park her vehicle in their garage. Smith reportedly had scratches on her face and blood on her shirt near her right rib area. Smith denied causing any injuries to Taylor.