Sue Ellon (Wilcox) Sustaire, 84, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at her residence in Groves, Texas.

She was born on August 6, 1938, in Hopkins County, Texas, to Para Henry Wilcox and Guy Wesley Wilcox.

Survivors include her daughters, Kathy Barrie and husband Martin Barrie from Maryville, Tennessee, and Karen Morgan and her husband Marc Morgan of Groves, Texas, as well as her sister, Wylene Smith and her husband John T. Smith of Longview, Texas.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Sustaire and her parents.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Friday, January 27, 2023, at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves.

Her funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m., Friday, at Levingston Funeral Home.

She will be laid to rest at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, January 29, 2023, in Hopkins County, Texas at the Harmony Cemetery, located at 2397 County Road, Winnsboro, Texas.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org) or the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (www.bcrf.org).

The family would like to send special thanks to Catherine Fowler and Jean Thomas for your support and the great care you gave our mother, so we could keep her at home where she could be comfortable and in familiar surroundings.

We also would like to thank TheraCare home Health and associates along with Heart-to-Heart Hospice for helping us take care of our mother.

Your kindness and gentleness are appreciated.