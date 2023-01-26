BASF apprenticeship offers on-the-job training, career opportunities in Port Arthur Published 12:26 am Thursday, January 26, 2023

BASF in Port Arthur has selected four applicants to participate in BASF’s North American Apprenticeship Development Program.

The new effort develops a pipeline of skilled employees to meet future talent needs for a diverse technician workforce with an emphasis on attracting more females to these roles.

“The apprenticeship program will provide opportunities for people in Port Arthur to consider meaningful careers in manufacturing that pay well and offer steady work,” said John Lycan, BASF Vice President of Operations at the Port Arthur site. “This hands-on program attracts a diverse talent pool who will consider joining our dedicated team.”

No experience is needed for the 30-month program in Port Arthur that combines academics and on-the-job training.

The four apprentices will participate in on-the-job training and earn an Associate of Applied Science Process Operating Technology degree at Lamar State College-Port Arthur.

BASF covers the cost of tuition, books and fees related to the credential earned while in the program.

Upon completion of the program, apprentices have the skills and credentials needed to begin a career in manufacturing

“The opportunity to enroll in Lamar State College – Port Arthur’s Process Operating Technology program while working at BASF TotalEnergies Petrochemicals is a fantastic opportunity to receive a rewarding college education and an excellent springboard to a successful career,” said George Bohn, Lamar State College – Port Arthur Business and Industrial Technology Instructor.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, apprenticeship programs bring about many benefits including enhanced employee retention, a safer workplace, a stable and reliable pipeline of qualified workers and a systematic approach to training, ensuring employees are ready and certified to produce at the highest skill levels required.

“The ideal candidates for our apprenticeship program are people who have a passion to learn and grow, with the motivation, dedication and drive to succeed,” said Dr. Susan Emmerich, BASF’s NAADP Project Implementation Manager.

“Manufacturing experience is not necessary to be considered for the program, but an innate curiosity to understand the way things work, desire to work collaboratively and willingness to learn from experienced technicians are the foundation for success.”