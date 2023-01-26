Barbara Ray Collazo Published 2:48 pm Thursday, January 26, 2023

Barbara Ray Collazo, as we celebrate her life:

Feb. 18th, 1942- Jan. 7th, 2023

The daughter of Raymond and Lucille Jones, her beautiful soul is on the way to reunite with all of our relations.

Barbara left this world January 6th, 2023, after we shared our last set of holidays.

She was a fun, strong, tough and a loving: daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and mostly a great friend.

She has celebrated a full life: From smoking cigarettes with Janis Joplin, tending bar, running crews on store jobs for ships, teaching, cooking, SHOPPING, holidays, family time, reading, movies (action), eating steaks, cokes, driving (racing), traveling, SHOPPING, and doing everything in her power to enjoy and take care of everyone she loves.

She is loved and missed by her: Husband – Joe Collazo Sr.: Sisters – Fredna Lussier, and Jessie, Pepe Krummel; Brother – Raymond Jones; Daughter and Son – Michelle Bowen and Joe Collazo Jr./Candy Collazo; Grandchildren – Jeffery, Jonathan Bowen, Alexis, Josie, Trey, and Ava Collazo; and Great Grandbaby – Jeffery Bowen Jr.

She is always with us and she has our spots in heaven saved, and warmed with love. We love you and miss you. Say hello to everyone and we will see you on the other side. God bless you, because he blessed us with you. Thank you and I love you momma.

A memorial service will be at 10:30 AM Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Memorial visitation will be from 9:30 AM till service time.

Arrangements for cremation are entrusted to Clayton Thompson.