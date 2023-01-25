2023 Nederland Heritage Festival celebrates Mr. Nederland and program dedication Published 6:20 pm Wednesday, January 25, 2023

NEDERLAND — Following a one-day delay due to bad weather, the 2023 Nederland Heritage Festival Kick-Off Mixer enjoyed a fun evening on Wednesday.

Attendees joined in the “50-Year Salute to the Nederland Heritage Festival” while finding out who the festival is honoring this year as 2023 Mr. Nederland and program dedication.

This year’s Mr. Nederland is Jason Burden of First Baptist Church of Nederland.

The 2023 Nederland Heritage Festival Program was dedicated to volunteer Grace Baber.

The Miss Nederland Pageant is Feb. 3, and the other pageant categories are held Feb. 4.

Passports to Fun, which allows the owner to ride unlimited rides, are being sold now.

The Festival is planned from March 14 to March 19.

For more information on the 2023 event, call the Festival office at 409-724-2269.