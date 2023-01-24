Josephine Estrello Picazo Published 4:49 pm Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Josephine Estrello Picazo, 94 of Nederland died peacefully at Magnolia Manor in Groves on Saturday, January 21, 2023.

Born in San Antonio, TX on September 13, 1928, to the late G. B. Estrello and Mary Alcala Estrello. Mrs. Picazo retired from Luby’s Cafeteria but was a loving wife, mother and homemaker most of her life.

She loved to crochet, work jigsaw and crossword puzzles and spend time with her family.

She’s the Dallas Cowboys’ biggest fan!

She is survived by her children; Natalie Ann Picazo, Emily Picazo, Martha Picazo, and Gregory Alan Picazo and his wife Tammy.

Her grandchildren, Jeremy Picazo, Corey Adams, Dr. Jesi Torres (Gene), and Gregory Picazo II. Her great-grandchildren; Elijah Picazo, Caiden Picazo, Landry Adams, and Lucas Torres; and her great-great granddaughter, Milaya Eve Picazo. Her brother, Dan Estrello and his wife Rose and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Mrs. Picazo was preceded in death by her husband, Ernesto Recio Picazo; her son, John Ernest Picazo; her granddaughter, Jennifer Marie Adams; her great-grandson Julian Mykael Picazo; her mother, Mary Alcala Estrello, and her sister & brother-in-law, Lupe & Tony Reyes.

The family would like to extend a special, heartfelt thank you to all her caregivers at Magnolia Manor and Best Hospice.

We couldn’t have done it without each and every one of you.

Serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons and great grandsons: Jeremy Picazo, Corey Adams, Gene Torres, Gregory Picazo II, Elijah Picazo, Caiden Picazo, Landry Adams, and Lucas Torres. Designated as honorary pallbearers are her nephews Dan Reyes, Donald Reyes, Billy Paul Reyes, Danny Estrello; and her bonus sons, Dr. Kenneth Young and Burke Foster.

The visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 27th at Broussard’s in Nederland with a rosary recited at 6 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday morning at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Port Arthur.

Memorial contributions can be made in her memory to The Shrine at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 3648 S/Sgt. Lucian Adams Drive, 61st Street, Port Arthur, TX 77642 or to the charity of your choice.