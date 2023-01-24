Here’s how to get a free king cake this week Published 12:24 am Tuesday, January 24, 2023

LifeShare Blood Center this week is passing out sweet treats as a reward for donors.

On Jan. 26-28, those who donate blood at the center on Laurel Avenue in Beaumont receive a free king cake.

LifeShare Blood Center in Beaumont serves Jefferson, Orange, Hardin, Liberty, Jasper and Chambers counties. Blood donated to LifeShare goes to people within the region, and one donation can help approximately three people.

According to information from LifeShare, someone is in need of blood every two seconds, and one in three people need a blood infusion at some point in their life.

Donors can utilize the center at 4305 Laurel Street, or one of the many mobile blood drives scheduled in the region.

Ages 16 and older are accepted, but 16-year-old donors must have a signed letter of permission from their parent or guardian.

The king cake giveaway is specific to the physical location. However, said Alison Smith with LifeShare, they will be giving away Mardi Gras shirts next month at mobile locations.

January, she said, is National Donor Month.

Upcoming blood drives are scheduled for: