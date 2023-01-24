CHIP SHOTS — Andrew Landry and Chris Stroud compete at American Express; Babe Zaharias action continues Published 12:30 am Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Andrew Landry’s PGA Tour return after lengthy layoff was semi-successful.

Landry, showing no signs of the shoulder problems that hampered him for months, opened with rounds of 68-66-70 in the American Express Classic he won in 2020. He tumbled down the leaderboard on the final day, as two double bogeys and a triple led to a 79 and left him 68th. Landry is not playing this week . . .

Chris Stroud had planned to play the American Express but withdrew because of a family health issue. Stroud also opted to withdraw from this week’s Farmer’s Insurance Open but hopes to return at Pebble Beach . . .

Weather once again limited senior competitions at Babe Zaharias, with only two played. In the Friday 2 ball, the team of Keith Mullins, Raymond Darbonne, Kenny Robbins and Jeff Rinehart won the front with minus 1.

On the back, there was a tie at plus 2 between the team of Ted Freeman, Jimmy Cady, Ron Mistrot and Archie Meyer and the foursome of Bob West, Gene Jones, Larry Johnson and Art Turner.

Closest to the pin winners were Tony Trevino (No. 2, 5 feet, 3 inches), Cap Hollier (No. 7, 11-2), Rufus Reyes (No. 12, 35-0) and Rinehart (No. 15, 20-5).

In the Wednesday Dogfight, played in an all-points count format, the team of Cady, Ron Mistrot, George Adams and a ghost player won with 28 points. Second with 24 was the team of Robbins, Glenn Judice, Dan Flood and a ghost.

Closest to the pin winners were Earl Richard (No. 2, 8-7), Joe Gongora (No. 7, 20-5), Reyes (No. 12, 10-4 and No. 15 (5-6)

