Bertha L. Lavalis, 81, of Copperas Cove, TX. Birth: April 9, 1941, Liberty, TX. Date and Place of Death: January 14, 2023, Copperas Cove, TX.

Visitation is Wednesday, January 25, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m. at Bible Way Missionary Baptist Church, Copperas Cove And Friday, January 27, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, Port Arthur, Texas.

A private family burial will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Grove, Texas.

Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of local arrangements.