Published 4:57 pm Monday, January 23, 2023

By PA News

Bertha L. Lavalis,  81, of Copperas Cove, TX. Birth: April 9, 1941, Liberty, TX. Date and Place of Death: January 14, 2023, Copperas Cove, TX.

Visitation is Wednesday, January 25, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m. at Bible Way Missionary Baptist Church, Copperas Cove And  Friday, January 27, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, Port Arthur, Texas.

A private family burial will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Grove, Texas.

Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.

Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of local arrangements.

