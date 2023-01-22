Port Neches city secretary graduates from UNT program for city officials Published 12:08 am Sunday, January 22, 2023

PORT NECHES — City Secretary Holly Alexander received her Texas Registered Municipal Clerk status after graduating from the program last week.

“I started it before I became the city secretary,” she said. “I just wanted to further my knowledge in the overall operations of the city.”

Alexander, who will begin her fifth year with Port Neches this year, first hired in as human resources secretary. She began the Texas Registered Municipal Clerk program at that time.

Alexander said there were multiple training seminars over topics such as elections, budgets, legislation and public information requests.

Operated through the University of North Texas, TMCCP includes a multitude of courses through which “the municipal clerk gains a sense of confidence and self-esteem as professional growth and development occur,” according to information from the program.

The course includes 20 hours of home study in addition to exams. Completion takes three or more years.

Alexander is a native of Bridge City. She has one daughter who is a senior at Port Neches-Groves High School.