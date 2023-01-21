RELIGION BRIEFS — Drive-through pantry open Saturday

Published 12:24 am Saturday, January 21, 2023

By PA News

Charlotte’s Cupboard will host a drive-through food pantry from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 1919 Jefferson Drive. Charlotte’s Cupboard is open to everyone.

The Southern gospel family group The Erwins will be in concert at 6 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church, 4000 Grant Ave., Groves.

Port Arthur Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ, 2600 Howard St., will host Pastor and Wife Appreciation Services at 7 p.m. Feb. 24 with the Rev. Anthony Solomon and Feb. 25 with the Rev. Albert Frazier and 11 a.m. Sunday with Bishop Willie Lollis Sr.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Religion announcements must be submitted by 5 p.m. Thursday to appear in the Saturday publication. Announcements may be emailed to panews@panews.com or sent to Port Arthur News, 2349 Memorial Blvd. Please provide a contact number to The News in case questions arise.

More News

FATAL CONCERNS — Fentanyl, heroin problems increasing across Southeast Texas

SPECIAL OPPORTUNITY — Nederland’s Kevin Barbay talks about rise to SEC playcaller

Vandals cause thousands in damage at riverfront; Port Neches police, official respond

Groves leaders outline next step in search for next city manager

Print Article