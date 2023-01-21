RELIGION BRIEFS — Drive-through pantry open Saturday Published 12:24 am Saturday, January 21, 2023

Charlotte’s Cupboard will host a drive-through food pantry from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 1919 Jefferson Drive. Charlotte’s Cupboard is open to everyone.

The Southern gospel family group The Erwins will be in concert at 6 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church, 4000 Grant Ave., Groves.

Port Arthur Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ, 2600 Howard St., will host Pastor and Wife Appreciation Services at 7 p.m. Feb. 24 with the Rev. Anthony Solomon and Feb. 25 with the Rev. Albert Frazier and 11 a.m. Sunday with Bishop Willie Lollis Sr.

