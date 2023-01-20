REPORT: Contractor claims self defense after pulling gun on man on school property

Published 12:36 am Friday, January 20, 2023

By Mary Meaux

James Banks

A contractor who reportedly pulled a gun on another employee while on the Hamshire-Fannett High School campus was indicted this week.

James Louis Banks, 52, of Pearland was indicted on a charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon in prohibited places for an altercation that occurred Dec. 12.

According to the probable cause affidavit, law enforcement was called to the campus regarding a disturbance where a contractor had pulled a gun on anther employee, then left in a company plumbing van.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office deputies detained Banks on Interstate 10 in Baytown, and a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived to take custody of the man.

Banks reportedly told deputies he pulled the handgun out in self defense and gave deputies permission to search the vehicle.

A handgun was recovered in the van.

Banks was arrested Dec. 16 and bonded out of Jefferson County Correctional Facility two days later on a $35,000 bond, according to information for JCSO.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.

