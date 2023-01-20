PHOTOS — Port Neches Chamber celebrates fun times, positive outlook

Published 12:32 am Friday, January 20, 2023

By Candace Hemelt

PORT NECHES — Port Neches business leaders and community supporters turned out Thursday night at The Pompano to celebrate a positive future and contributions from the past.

The 81 Annual Banquet of the Port Neches Chamber of Commerce enjoyed a light-hearted feel as outgoing Chamber President David LeJeune was roasted.

Awards and recognitions included Shipley Donuts as Small Business of the Year, Jeanifer Bartlett as Mother of the Year and Nellia Hooper as Miss Port Neches.

Dana Wasser was recognized as Ambassador of the Year.

The incoming 2023 Chamber President is John Burton.

