Gary Wayne “Poochie” Broussard Published 4:36 pm Friday, January 20, 2023

Gary Wayne “Poochie” Broussard, 80, of Groves passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas.

Gary was born on November 14, 1942 in Port Arthur, Texas to parents Bertha Marie (Dionne) and Dallas Broussard. He had served his country in the Navy.

Gary had lived most of his life in the Groves area and 15 years in California; retiring from Conoco-Phillip as an operator. In his young years he enjoyed going fishing, hunting, riding motorcycle, watching football and golf.

Gary was a loving person who will be dearly missed.

He was preceded in death by his, parents, Dallas and Bertha Broussard, his son, Todd Wayne Broussard, his brother, Mark R. Broussard and sister, Carol McMillan.

Gary is survived by his wife, Paula Broussard of Groves, his daughters, Pam Colichia and Chris Webster of Groves, Sharon Garner and her husband, Phil of Houston, his brother, Tommy Broussard of Port Neches. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Ryan, Dylan, Hayden, Keaton, Katelyn, Jessica, Garrett, Chelsea, and his great grandchildren, Luna and Cameron.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, January 22, 2023 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the funeral home; celebrant will be Rev. J. C. Coon. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves.