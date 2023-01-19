ATHLETE OF THE WEEK — Bob Hope High’s Sacha Duran finds home in dance Published 12:10 am Thursday, January 19, 2023

Sacha Duran has long had a passion for dance. So when Bob Hope High School began a dance team, The Eaglettes, she wanted to try out and see how it went.

But before that, she entered the field through an adjacent sport.

“When I came to Bob Hope, they started a cheer team and I joined,” she said. “I’ve always been interested in dance.”

Duran, who is a senior, said she hopes to continue to participate in dance after high school.

“It’s harder in college, but hopefully I will,” she said.

The 2022-2023 Eaglettes Dance Team is under the direction of coach Shadava Berry and assistant coach Sharee Alston.