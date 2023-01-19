ATHLETE OF THE WEEK — Bob Hope High’s Sacha Duran finds home in dance

Published 12:10 am Thursday, January 19, 2023

By PA News

Sacha Duran is a dancer at Bob Hope High School. (Monique Batson/The News)

Sacha Duran has long had a passion for dance. So when Bob Hope High School began a dance team, The Eaglettes, she wanted to try out and see how it went.

But before that, she entered the field through an adjacent sport.

“When I came to Bob Hope, they started a cheer team and I joined,” she said. “I’ve always been interested in dance.”

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Duran, who is a senior, said she hopes to continue to participate in dance after high school.

“It’s harder in college, but hopefully I will,” she said.

The 2022-2023 Eaglettes Dance Team is under the direction of coach Shadava Berry and assistant coach Sharee Alston.

More High School Sports

Port Neches-Groves offensive lineman Jansen Ware makes college football decision

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK — Memorial High School’s Re’Neyah Dixon

Former Nederland football standout finding home as an SEC playcaller

Nederland athlete follows dream to compete with “national champions in powerlifting”

Print Article