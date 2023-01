VIDEO: Port Arthur Police ask for help with laser levels theft Published 11:37 am Wednesday, January 18, 2023

At approximately 6:09 p.m. Monday, Lowe’s reported a theft to the Port Arthur Police Department.

Video was obtained, and police say it shows a man taking two laser levels and leaving the store at 8383 Memorial Blvd. without paying for them.

The suspect left in a small maroon Toyota vehicle, according to Sgt. Timothy Dinger.