PHOTOS — U.S. Rep Randy Weber helps Nederland Chamber celebrate community Published 12:34 am Wednesday, January 18, 2023

1 of 4

U.S. Rep Randy Weber (R-Beaumont) was a surprise guest and willing co-emcee Tuesday night at the Nederland Chamber of Commerce and Tourist Bureau’s 2023 Annual Installation Banquet.

Texas’ 14th District Congressional Representative joined in with Chamber President/CEO Diana LaBorde to present awards for a host of community leaders and contributors.

This week’s event was hosted at The Pompano.

Sue Lane is the 2023 Chairman of the Board.

Judge Jeff Branick was honored as Citizen of the Year.

Ace Glass & Mirror was named 2023 Nederland Small Business of the Year.

SETX Patriot Guard was named 2023 Service Organization of the Year.