Paula Francis-Richardson Published 3:40 pm Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Paula Francis-Richardson, born to the union of the late Paul and Earline Francis came into this world on August 19, 1951 in Port Arthur, Texas.

She was called home to her reward on Monday, January 9, 2023.

Paula Francis-Richardson, Ph.D. is a native of Port Arthur, Texas. She attended both

Catholic and public schools and is a graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School.

Dr. Richardson began her community organizations career in 1972 when she enrolled at Texas Southern University and started working with the Houston Voter Registration

Project, registering college students to vote. Following graduation, Dr. Richardson obtained multiple career opportunities that wielded the position of program consultant via the Job Training Partnership Act (JTPA) at the State of Texas Office of the Governor.

She was the program consultant for five regions in the State of Texas with JTPA Program; those regions included Harris County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Waco Council of Government (COG), and Texoma Council of Governments (TCOG).

Dr. Richardson later accepted a position at the Texas Education Agency working with proprietary schools’ in Texas.

In 1993, Dr. Richardson returned to Port Arthur, Texas. This was the advent of her educational career. Dr. Richardson taught two and half years with the Port Arthur Independent School District there after opening Tekoa Academy of Accelerated Studies on the 16th day of August, 1999. Dr. Richardson received her Ph.D. in Humanities from Shreveport Bible College (Marshall Campus).

Dr. Paula-Francis Richardson is preceded in death by her husband, Freddie Richardson; her parents Paul and Earline Francis; brother Phillip Earl Francis; two nieces Donna Eaglin and Darlene Eaglin.

Dr. Paula-Francis Richardson is survived by her daughter Princess Chretien (Shelton), her two grandchildren; one sister Portia Eaglin, four brothers Paul Francis (Delilah), Peter Francis (Maybelline), Percy Francis (Regina) and Pernell Francis; a special niece Dana Gillespie (Sydney); two surrogate daughters, Carol Anderson (William), and Jennifer Hockless; and two goddaughters’ Kathy Burrell-Garrett (Eric) and Yolanda Washington; a host of nieces, nephews, close friends, and relatives. Dr. Richardson will be truly missed.

Funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, January 20, 2023 at The Anchor of Beaumont, 6655 TX-105, Beaumont, TX.

The family will receive friends at 10 a.m.

Entombment will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.