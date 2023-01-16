See who was named Man, Woman of the Year at 35th annual MLK Day brunch Published 1:58 pm Monday, January 16, 2023

Man and Woman of the Year were revealed Monday and many others recognized during the 37th annual I Have a Dream Bunch.

The Martin Luther King, Jr. program was held at the Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center in Port Arthur.

Gail Castille was recognized as Woman of the Year, and Constable Gene Winston was named Man of the Year.

Additional honorees were Mindy Escobedo, Luis Sanchez, Irma Hall, Barbara Lynn, Richard Perkins, Ricardo Celis, Kareem Nelson, Patricia Henderson, Sue Little, Krystal Seymoure, Rev. Phillip Battles, Sr., Rev. Torey Doucette and Rev. Vester Thompson.

Port Arthur Independent School District trustee Taylor Getwood sang the national anthem and led the pledge.

Constable Christopher Bates presented a welcome and performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” And Councilman Donald Frank gave the invocation.

Rev. Herb Fontnette was the guest speaker.