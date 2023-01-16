Average Texas gas prices rise 7.3 cents in a week. See what’s coming next. Published 6:28 am Monday, January 16, 2023

Motorists are coming off a mixed week at the pump with some states seeing gasoline prices rise, while others have stabilized for the time being.

The good news as of late has been the continued decline in average diesel prices, which fell over a penny per day last week, according to Patrick De Haan.

The head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said oil prices have seen a bit of a rally, finishing last week at nearly $80 per barrel again as Chinese demand starts to jump as expected. With COVID cases and deaths now also surging in China, the jump in demand could be short-lived.

“Gas prices may nudge up slightly in the week ahead in some areas, while others could hold flat,” De Haan said. “The window on price drops however, appears to be coming up on the horizon as we get closer to what’s likely to be a significant refinery maintenance period ahead of summer.”

Average gasoline prices in Texas have risen 7.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.90/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas.

Prices in Texas are 31.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 0.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.2 cents in the last week and stands at $4.56 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas was priced at $2.29/g Sunday while the most expensive was $4.17/g, a difference of $1.88/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.28/g today.

The national average is up 14.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 2.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Midland Odessa – $2.98/g, down 4.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.02/g.

San Antonio – $2.92/g, up 15.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.76/g.

Austin – $2.91/g, up 10.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.80/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back ten years:

January 16, 2022: $2.91/g (U.S. Average: $3.30/g)

January 16, 2021: $2.09/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)

January 16, 2020: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)

January 16, 2019: $1.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)

January 16, 2018: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)

January 16, 2017: $2.14/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

January 16, 2016: $1.68/g (U.S. Average: $1.91/g)

January 16, 2015: $1.84/g (U.S. Average: $2.07/g)

January 16, 2014: $3.11/g (U.S. Average: $3.30/g)

January 16, 2013: $3.16/g (U.S. Average: $3.29/g)