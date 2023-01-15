Planned beach cleanup at McFaddin Refuge inspired as MLK Day of Service Published 12:02 am Sunday, January 15, 2023

SABINE PASS — Inspired by Martin Luther King Jr. and other American civil rights leaders’ dedication to a life of action and service, local community members are invited to a beach cleanup at McFaddin National Wildlife Refuge.

The event is planned from 9 a.m. to noon Monday at McFaddin Beach just past Sea Rim State Park.

Those attending are asked to turn onto the last public access road before the road ends, by the two large dumpsters.

The goal is to promote the importance of rebuilding and sustaining local ecosystems, particularly our unique Gulf Coastal ecosystem, as well as to discourage the use and proliferation of single-use plastics.

Local community members will receive additional support (in the form of food, encouragement, and belief) from the Sierra Club – Golden Triangle Chapter and National, one of the nation’s oldest and largest environmental organizations.

Others contributing include the Vessel Project of Louisiana, a grassroots mutual aid and disaster relief organization from Southwest Louisiana; and the Resilience is Power Program, a nonprofit from Houston that encourages youth to better their communities with special light given to environmental justice.

McFaddin National Wildlife Refuge is a 58,861-acre refuge that includes the largest remaining freshwater marsh on the Texas Coast, as well as thousands of acres of intermediate to brackish marsh.

The McFaddin National Wildlife Refuge is open to the public free of charge seven days a week during daylight hours.

Visitors enjoy wildlife-related recreation, including fishing, crabbing, wildlife watching, wildlife photography and waterfowl hunting.

Call 409-971-2909 for more information.