Meet the new owner of Nederland Fit Body Boot Camp Published 12:02 am Saturday, January 14, 2023

NEDERLAND — The music was playing and people were sweating as a 30-minute session was winding down at Nederland Fit Body Boot Camp this week.

The looks on the faces of the club members were equal parts determination and what seemed to be relief — the camaraderie of the members was evident.

Chad Hardy took ownership of the club located at 401 S. Memorial Fwy., Nederland on Dec. 1.

He was actually in the process of opening a location in the Katy area when this opportunity presented itself. He did a little research and found this was where he wanted to be.

Hardy has family in the area and it’s not that far from his hometown of Lake Charles.

What makes it work?

Though owner, Hardy has been involved in fitness his whole life. He played football and rugby in college and after college joined the military, he said.

Coach Shelvy Jefferson started at Fit Body Boot camp in July and he also has a background in sports. He is a certified personal trainer, nutritionist, body building specialist and is youth-sports certified.

Other coaches include Kara Castillo, LaToya Lucas, Mike Solis and Tina Andrews.

Hardy said they offer nine sessions throughout the day, and each session lasts 30 minutes and is taught by a licensed instructor.

High intensity interval training is more than a catch phrase; it’s how workouts are done at the gym.

“We focus mostly on the total body, lower core workout and upper body strength, improve your overall health and fitness levels,” Hardy said. “Most of our members come between three and five days a week in order to see maximum results.”

Hardy is still collecting success stories, but one he quickly told of was a person who lost 45 pounds in nine months.

Results are guaranteed, he said.

“We push each other in order to become the best possible version of yourself that you can be, and we do that through accountability and consistency,” he said.

Hardy and Jefferson describe the gym as family friendly place where members encourage each other.

The energy, Jefferson said, is great.

“It’s a family environment here, and when people come in, they really put out,” Jefferson said. “I think they enjoy the workouts we set forth in front of them and

come in and try to give it their all to get better.”

Hardy said the business is growing and he hopes to have a grand reopening in the future.

Those interested in joining or who want more information can call 409-527-9876 or email

info@nederlandfbbc.com. They may also send a direct message to facebook.com/Nederlandfitbodybootcamp or

info@nederlandfbbc.com