ATHLETE OF THE WEEK — Memorial High School’s Re’Neyah Dixon Published 12:34 am Friday, January 13, 2023

Re’Neyah Dixon got hooked on basketball by her first ever coach, Amber Kinlaw.

The coach drew Dixon’s interest for the sport by leading the team with kindness and discipline.

“This is where my love for the sport began,” Dixon said. “Ever since then I have been on the court, giving my all.”

Dixon, 17, plays for Memorial High School as a power forward.

She has been playing since seventh grade in middle school.

She began with the sport with a local Amateur Athletic Union, or AAU team.

The Memorial High School senior also attends Woodrow Wilson Early College High School.