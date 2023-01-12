Neches FCU announces Cathy McLarty as financial advisor

Published 12:16 am Thursday, January 12, 2023

By PA News

Cathy McLarty

Cathy McLarty has been named financial advisor for Neches Federal Credit Union.

Jason Landry, President/CEO of Neches Federal Credit Union, made the hiring announcement this week.

As financial advisor for The Neches Retirement & Investment program, McLarty brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will provide Neches members with professional guidance, financial products and dependable service.

She has served as a financial advisor, regional business manager and branch vice president.

Her banking career spans a lifetime of experience in investing and financial experience.

The Neches Retirement & Investment Services Program is a personal financial management service designed especially for credit union members bringing a variety of insurance and investment products and services to members of Neches FCU.

