Marks Pitre Jr. Published 6:22 pm Thursday, January 12, 2023

Marks Pitre Jr., 70, of Port Arthur, Tx affectionately known as “Pop” transitioned to his heavenly home on January 5th, 2023.

A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, January 14th, 2023, at Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church in Port Arthur, Tx at 11 am. The viewing will be from 9 am until service time.

Marks was born to the late Marks and Sadie Pitre on December 27th, 1952, in Cheneyville, La. He later moved and was raised in Port Arthur, Tx where he graduated from Lincoln High School Class of 1971.

He was preceded in death by his parents Marks and Sadie Pitre; his brother Ronnie Pitre; his sister Muriel Pitre and his brother-in-law Edwin Washington.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Maribel “Belle” Pitre; daughter Monica Mahoney; grandsons Darius Watson and Micah Mahoney; sisters Gloria Washington and Connie Dennis; nieces Tiffany Pitre-Swain (niece he raised), DeRonda Preston and Danielle Pitre; nephews Julian Pitre, Kenneth Dennis Jr., and Dylan Pitre. He also leaves an uncle, aunts, extended family, and friends.