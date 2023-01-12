Lamar University outlines Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. tributes Published 12:18 am Thursday, January 12, 2023

BEAUMONT — From Jan. 13-20, Lamar University will celebrate and reflect on the life and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a series of events and days of service.

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was a Baptist minister, activist, humanitarian and leader in the civil rights movement.

He is best remembered for his role in the advancement of civil rights through nonviolent civil disobedience and his “I Have a Dream” speech in Washington, D.C.

Each year, LU honors Dr. King for his contributions to the civil rights movement and his work toward racial equality and justice with events hosted by the Division of Diversity, Inclusion and Community Relations.

The theme for this year’s MLK celebration is “Together we can be THE dream.”

Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service Donations | Jan. 13-20

The Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Community Relations is accepting donation items (new socks and new blankets) for the unhoused residents in Beaumont.

Drop off location: Division of Diversity, Inclusion and Community Relations Building lobby on the Lamar University campus from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade | Jan. 14

Lamar University joins the city of Beaumont in the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade starting at 10 a.m. The route starts at Highland Avenue and concludes at King Middle School on Avenue A.

This event, and the Day of Service on Jan. 21, is organized by Justice of the Peace, Precinct 6 Judge Ransom “Duce” Jones and Constable, Precinct 6 Deputy Everett Cormier.

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Program | Jan. 19

Location: Setzer Student Center Neches Room #120 at 4 p.m.

Theme: Together we can be THE dream

Join us in celebrating Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with guest speaker Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens. Stephens is a Lamar University alumna and became Texas’ first African American female sheriff in 2017.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day of service | Jan. 21

Donations (socks and blankets) will be distributed in the Beaumont community.

For a full list of events from the Division of Diversity, Inclusion and Community Relations, visit lamar.edu/diversity.