Francine Gail Jenkins Babino

Francine Gail Jenkins Babino, 67, of Port Arthur, TX passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022.

She graduated with a clerical degree from Lamar State College – Port Arthur.

Francine was a teacher’s aide for numerous years at Booker T. Washington Elementary and a teacher for three years at Red Apple Daycare.

She also worked at The Port Arthur News as a carrier and at The City of Port Arthur Housing Authority.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Whitney Jenkins and Beulah May Baker Jenkins; and sister, Mataline Jenkins Dillard (Kevin).

Francine leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Otis John Babino Sr.; children, Jalisa Johnaye Babino and Brett Otis Babino; stepchildren, Tyrone Laflour, Otis John Babino Jr., and Laquinta Renee Babino; grandchildren, Serenity A. Green and Zayn A. Green; sister, Mary W. Jenkins; brothers, Don Albert Jenkins (Mary), Alvin Jenkins (Bessie) and Mary W. Jenkins; nephew, Quinton Dillard; nieces, Briana Jenkins and Mayah Jenkins; special friends, Mary Lathan (Pie), Jodie Scott, Ruby Scott, Elanor Watkins, Venita Gunner, Dr. Gwen Richardson and her team at UTMB Galveston Infusion Department; and a host of family and friends.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and a great friend. She fought a good fight and she will be dearly missed.

Funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023 at New Hope Baptist Church, 549 W Gulfway Dr, Port Arthur, Tx with visitation from 8 a.m. until service time.

