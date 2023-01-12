Former Nederland football standout finding home as an SEC playcaller Published 11:15 am Thursday, January 12, 2023

A former Nederland High School quarterback is getting his chance to call plays in the Southeastern Conference.

Numerous media outlets reported today that Kevin Barbay has been named offensive coordinator at Mississippi State University.

Barbay served this past season as offensive coordinator for Appalachian State.

Barbay is expected to handle the play-calling duties, previously held by the legendary Mike Leach, who died Dec. 12 after complications from a heart condition.