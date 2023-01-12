Catch “Matilda” this month at the Port Arthur Little Theatre Published 12:26 am Thursday, January 12, 2023

Port Arthur Little Theatre is presenting Matilda this month and next month for multiple performances.

Showtimes and dates includes January 20-22, 27-29 and Feb. 3-5. The curtains rise at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and then at 2:30 p.m. on Sundays.

The musical is based on a book by Dennis Kelly with original songs by Tim Minchin.

The funs includes the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers.

She’s unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher. Matilda’s school life isn’t completely smooth sailing, however – the school’s mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don’t abide by her rules.

But Matilda has courage and cleverness and could be the pupils’ saving grace! It’s the winner of four Tony Awards.

Port Arthur Little Theatre is located at 4701 Jimmy Johnson Blvd. in Port Arthur (near the intersection with Twin City Highway).

Tickets are available at palt.org or by leaving a message at 409-727-PALT.

Ticket prices are $15 for adults, $13 for Senior Citizens, Teachers and Active Duty Military and $11 for students.

Additionally, auditions for The Outsiders, PALT’s next production, are planned Jan. 23-25 at 7 p.m. at the theater.

This show will run March 24-26 and March 31-April 2.