PHOTO FEATURE — Time to walk the dog

Published 12:12 am Wednesday, January 11, 2023

By Mary Meaux

Susan Thibodaux with Bully and Sparky and Tony Martone with Maggie take a walk around Port Neches riverfront Park on Tuesday. (Mary Meaux/The News)

