PHOTO FEATURE — Port Arthur student earns $1M in scholarship offers so far and counting Published 1:59 pm Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Alenka Porras-Lujuan is a senior at Wilson Early College/LSCPA.

The Port Arthur student has received more than $1 million in scholarships so far, and she is only at the halfway mark of the academic year.

Great job Alenka.