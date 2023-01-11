PHOTO FEATURE — New restaurant coming to Port Arthur Published 12:24 am Wednesday, January 11, 2023

A new eatery is coming to Port Arthur’s Central Mall area.

The property at 8680 Memorial Blvd. has been vacant for a number of years with the exodus of Luby’s. Then came news that a Beaumont seafood restaurant had bought the property, but that project never materialized.

A company named SETX Sushi LLC held a pre-development meeting with city of Port Arthur staff in May to discuss operating a restaurant on the property, according to information from the city.

A permit has been issued for the remodeling of the business to eventually operate as a sushi restaurant.

Remodeling is underway, and several industrial dumpsters are on the property.

A sign on the front door says the business has applied for a mixed beverage permit.

No dates for an opening were available as of press time.