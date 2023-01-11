CHIP SHOTS: 80-year-old sinks 1st ace of 2023 at Babe Zaharias; more local achievements Published 12:08 am Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Eighty-year-old Joey Flanagan of Vidor authored the first ace of 2023 at Babe Zaharias on Monday. Flanagan sank a 9-iron from 120-yards with David Evans, Paul Young and Billy Foret witnessing . . .

The Monday Senior 50 Plus 2 ball saw ties on both nines from the same teams. Playing in a par 4-format, the team of Jimmy Cady, Glenn Judice, Raymond Darbonne and Dan Flood posted minus 9 on the front and minus 12 on the back. So did the foursome of Earl Richard, Joe Gongora, Rufus Reyes and Jeff Rinehart.

Closest to the pin winners were Cady (No. 2, 14-0), Rick Pritchett (No. 7, 4-1), Ron Mistrot (No. 12, 5-6) and Lee Bertrand (No. 15, 6-0) . . .

Play in the Friday Senior Game at Zaharias was individual medal with handicap. Flight winners were Ron LaSalle (70 in 1st), Dwayne Morvant (68 in 2nd), Ray Darbonne (70 in 3rd) and Charlie Perez (70 in 4th).

Closest to the pin winners were LaSalle (No. 2, 5-5) and No. 7, 28-0), Rusty Hicks (No. 12, 8-1) and Pritchett (No. 15, 8-7) . . .

The Zaharias DogFight was played in a par 4-format with all points counting. There was a three-way tie for first at 55 points between teams captained by Richard, LaSalle and Cady. Closest to the pin winners were Jeff Romero (No. 2, 8-2), Danny Robbins (No. 7, 6-2), Cady (No. 12, 20-4) and Darbonne (No. 15, 5-4)

