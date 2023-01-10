Port Arthur Police ask for help identifying hit-and-run driver who caused “significant” injuries Published 6:03 pm Tuesday, January 10, 2023

On Thursday at approximately 7:39 p.m., a 28-year-old male on a bicycle was reportedly struck by a vehicle in the 3100 block of 39th Street (westbound), according to the Port Arthur Police Department.

Authorities said the driver of the vehicle left the scene.

The victim suffered “significant but non-life-threatening injuries,” police said.

If anyone has information concerning the hit-and-run, call 409-983-8639 or Crime Stoppers of SETX at 409-833-TIPS (8477). Tips can be made online at 833TIPS.com or by downloading the P3 TIPS App.

You WILL remain anonymous and MAY be eligible for a cash reward.

The crash is under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division of the Port Arthur Police Department.