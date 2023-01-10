Michael Louis Linden Sr. Published 4:36 pm Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Michael Louis Lewis Linden Sr., 73, passed away on January 5, 2023, surrounded by his family.

He married the love of his life; Jeneatia Scypion Linden; they were married for 50 years until his untimely death.

Michael was known for his leadership, mentoring, and many talents.

He was an active member at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and he was a trailblazer as an Eagle Scout, a track star in college, a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., and taught in the Port Arthur Independent School District until his

retirement.

Michael is preceded in death by his parents, Myrtle and Phillip J. Linden Sr.; his brothers, Gregory Linden and August Linden; his sister, Delores Westbrook; and his grandmother, Codelia Burgess.

His life will forever be cherished by his wife, Jeneatia Linden; his four children, Shauna Linden-Bazile (Michael), Michael

Linden Jr., Andria Linden, Lauren Linden; his nine grandchildren; three siblings whom he loved dearly, two brothers, Rev. Phillip J. Linden Jr., Donald P. Linden Sr. (Pauline); and one sister, Deborah Linden Johnson; sisters-in-laws, Mary Linden, Judy Scypion, Vicky DeJean, and brother-in-law Don Scypion, a cousin who was like a sister, Corine Jones (Benjamin); and a host of nieces, nephews,

relatives, and friends.

A wake will be Thursday, January 12, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, Tx. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday, January 13, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 920 Washington Ave., Port Arthur, Texas.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.