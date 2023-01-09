Stephanie Ann Guidry Published 9:17 am Monday, January 9, 2023

Stephanie Ann Guidry was born on February 6, 1962 in Port Arthur, to Louis Lawrence and Argentine “Tennie” Guidry.

Stephanie entered into eternal rest surrounded by her family on Monday, January 2, 2023 at the Medical Center of SETX in Port Arthur.

She was of the Catholic Faith.

Stephanie is well known as “Nanny Steph – The World’s Best in Baby Sitters!”

She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Michael Smith Dautrive.

She is survived by her son, Jason Guidry, and daughter, Dorceive Davis Lyrse

(Christian) of San Antonio, TX; sisters, Denise Sanders Boutte (George), Laurna Guidry, and Marcella Lewis; brother, Louis “Grim”Guidry (Cheryl); special uncle, Paul Nicholas and Cousins, Rhonda and James (Jennifer)Bell; along with a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. Stephanie “Never Met A Stranger!” Everyone she met was her friend!

The family is very grateful for the outpouring of prayers, love, and concern through the years up to the present with her impressive fight against cancers.

Thank you to The Med Clinic, Texas Oncology, MD Anderson Breast Cancer Center, The Julie Rogers “Gift of Life” Program, the Medical Center of SETX, Bon Vie Nursing Home and Heart to Heart Hospice.

A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX with the family receiving friends from 10 a.m. until service time.